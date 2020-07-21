203 Kingsbrooke Cirlce

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely home with no HOA in Northgate district! 3 bedrooms 2 full baths plus HUGE finished bonus room up! Birght and open living room boasts vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace. Spacious kitchen with cabinet and counter top space galore! Dining area with picture window and trey ceilings. All bedrooms have brand new beautiful laminate hardwoods! Master suite features 2 big closets, double vanity, and separate shower! Bonus room up is perfect for playroom, office, or 4th bedroom. 5 minute drive to Serenbe, Convenient to 85, great schools!