All apartments in Coweta County
Find more places like 203 Kingsbrooke Cirlce.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coweta County, GA
/
203 Kingsbrooke Cirlce
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:12 PM

203 Kingsbrooke Cirlce

203 Kingsbrooke Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

203 Kingsbrooke Cir, Coweta County, GA 30268

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely home with no HOA in Northgate district! 3 bedrooms 2 full baths plus HUGE finished bonus room up! Birght and open living room boasts vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace. Spacious kitchen with cabinet and counter top space galore! Dining area with picture window and trey ceilings. All bedrooms have brand new beautiful laminate hardwoods! Master suite features 2 big closets, double vanity, and separate shower! Bonus room up is perfect for playroom, office, or 4th bedroom. 5 minute drive to Serenbe, Convenient to 85, great schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Kingsbrooke Cirlce have any available units?
203 Kingsbrooke Cirlce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coweta County, GA.
What amenities does 203 Kingsbrooke Cirlce have?
Some of 203 Kingsbrooke Cirlce's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Kingsbrooke Cirlce currently offering any rent specials?
203 Kingsbrooke Cirlce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Kingsbrooke Cirlce pet-friendly?
No, 203 Kingsbrooke Cirlce is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coweta County.
Does 203 Kingsbrooke Cirlce offer parking?
Yes, 203 Kingsbrooke Cirlce offers parking.
Does 203 Kingsbrooke Cirlce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Kingsbrooke Cirlce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Kingsbrooke Cirlce have a pool?
No, 203 Kingsbrooke Cirlce does not have a pool.
Does 203 Kingsbrooke Cirlce have accessible units?
No, 203 Kingsbrooke Cirlce does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Kingsbrooke Cirlce have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 Kingsbrooke Cirlce has units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Kingsbrooke Cirlce have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 Kingsbrooke Cirlce does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newnan Lofts
110 Field St
Newnan, GA 30263
60 Jane Lane
60 Jane Ln
Newnan, GA 30263
Newnan Crossing
151 Parkway N
Newnan, GA 30265
Springs at Newnan
2019 Newnan Crossing Bypass
Newnan, GA 30263
Preston Mill
140 Jefferson Pkwy
Newnan, GA 30263
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E
Newnan, GA 30265
Preserve at Greison Trail
138 Greison Trl
Newnan, GA 30263
The Vinings at Newnan Lakes
80 Newnan Lakes Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263

Similar Pages

Coweta County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAColumbus, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAAuburn, ALCanton, GANorcross, GAPeachtree City, GAFayetteville, GATyrone, GAFairburn, GAUnion City, GACarrollton, GA
Riverdale, GALaGrange, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAForest Park, GAJonesboro, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAGriffin, GAVilla Rica, GADouglasville, GAHampton, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Auburn UniversityClark Atlanta University
Columbus State UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange College