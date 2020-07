Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace ice maker

Very cute, clean, move in ready ranch! 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch home in fantastic school district! Well maintained and updated home. Large lot with big, mature trees. Separate 2 car garage with auto opener included. Fenced in area in the back. Large sunroom near kitchen adds tons of natural light. Very easy access to I-85 and Atlanta.