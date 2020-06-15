Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry

3/2 Duplex - 132 Leeswood Circle - Newer Construction (only 2 years old)- Duplex offered by Georgia Coast Property Management (Dedicated and very involved owners of 75% of Duplexes in Leeswood Circle)



Spacious living room, plenty of kitchen storage space with custom cabinets, tile flooring, new paint and new fixtures, new appliances, master bath with custom tile shower, large closets, laundry room, metal roof. Lawn care included.



$1200 Rent & $1200 Security Deposit

$75 application fee for each individual over 18 years of age (Includes credit and criminal background check)

Pets accepted with pet fee of $350 for the first pet and $150 for the second pet



SERIOUS INQUIRES ONLY

*Please complete the pre-qualification form to be considered*

***NOT SECTION 8 APPROVED***

www.rentcoastalgeorgia.com



(RLNE5817895)