Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

2048 Reavis Bluff

2048 Reavis Bluff · No Longer Available
Location

2048 Reavis Bluff, Conyers, GA 30012

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Conyers Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Brand New - 1508 sq ft two-story garage home! The main floor includes a great room that leads to an open dining room and kitchen. There is a half bath down stairs. The 2nd floor features an owner's suite with a private bath and walk in closet. Additionally, upstairs are 2 more bedrooms and another full bath.

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is NOT Pet-Friendly
More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for a Conyers Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5039740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2048 Reavis Bluff have any available units?
2048 Reavis Bluff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conyers, GA.
What amenities does 2048 Reavis Bluff have?
Some of 2048 Reavis Bluff's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2048 Reavis Bluff currently offering any rent specials?
2048 Reavis Bluff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2048 Reavis Bluff pet-friendly?
Yes, 2048 Reavis Bluff is pet friendly.
Does 2048 Reavis Bluff offer parking?
Yes, 2048 Reavis Bluff offers parking.
Does 2048 Reavis Bluff have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2048 Reavis Bluff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2048 Reavis Bluff have a pool?
Yes, 2048 Reavis Bluff has a pool.
Does 2048 Reavis Bluff have accessible units?
No, 2048 Reavis Bluff does not have accessible units.
Does 2048 Reavis Bluff have units with dishwashers?
No, 2048 Reavis Bluff does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2048 Reavis Bluff have units with air conditioning?
No, 2048 Reavis Bluff does not have units with air conditioning.
