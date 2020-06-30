All apartments in Conyers
Find more places like
1003 Almand Street Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Conyers, GA
/
1003 Almand Street Northwest
Last updated March 17 2020 at 10:05 PM

1003 Almand Street Northwest

1003 Almand Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Conyers
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1003 Almand Street Northwest, Conyers, GA 30012

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Don't miss this beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath with Carport in Conyers. This affordable home Conveniently located within walking distant of Downtown Conyers and minutes Conyers retail district. Interior features include fresh paint, new wood-look flooring and large closets. The Kitchen features an abundance of cabinet space, an eat-in area, a oversize refrigerator and washer & dryer hook-ups. Exterior amenities include a back patio, and one car Carport with storage. Apply today before this one's gone.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

The Oxford
50 Greenleaf Rd
Conyers, GA 30013
Terraces at Fieldstone
50 Loch Haven Dr SE
Conyers, GA 30013
Brandon Glen
1500 Brandon Glen Way NE
Conyers, GA 30012
Peaks Landing
1200 Peaks Landing SE
Conyers, GA 30013
Village at Almand Creek Apartments
1825 Parker Rd SE
Conyers, GA 30094
MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments
1501 Renaissance Dr
Conyers, GA 30012
Keswick Village
2811 Keswick Village Ct
Conyers, GA 30013
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1003 Almand Street Northwest have any available units?
1003 Almand Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conyers, GA.
What amenities does 1003 Almand Street Northwest have?
Some of 1003 Almand Street Northwest's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 Almand Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1003 Almand Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 Almand Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 1003 Almand Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conyers.
Does 1003 Almand Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 1003 Almand Street Northwest offers parking.
Does 1003 Almand Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1003 Almand Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 Almand Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 1003 Almand Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1003 Almand Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1003 Almand Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 Almand Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1003 Almand Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1003 Almand Street Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1003 Almand Street Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Conyers 1 BedroomsConyers 2 BedroomsConyers Apartments with BalconyConyers Dog Friendly ApartmentsConyers Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State UniversityUniversity of GeorgiaLife UniversityMorehouse College