Conley, GA
4069 Chruch St
Last updated August 10 2019

4069 Chruch St

4069 Church St · No Longer Available
Location

4069 Church St, Conley, GA 30288
Conley

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Newly renovated 3BR/1BA home is all electric and extremely clean. Each room has new clean paint on walls and has new flooring (carpet and viny). New ceiling fans installed in every room. Kitchen is extremely large with eat-in area and has new counters and new oak cabinets. Home has separate laundry room. Features include refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and stove/oven and nice yard. Home is located in quiet neighborhood near I-285. Available immediately.

Rent is $850.00 and security deposit is $850.00. Income must be 3 times the rent. Will do credit check, criminal background, rental history and verify income. Applicant must submit $45 non-refundable application fee. Applications must be submitted online at our website: www.hamptonhomestead.com. Must also submit a copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 paystubs by fax (678-609-4734) or email to: rent@hamptonhomestead.com.

The home may be viewed between 8am and 8pm by access through a Rently lockbox on the front door. Additional questions may be submitted to rent@hamptonhomestead.com or calling 678-592-5735

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4069 Chruch St have any available units?
4069 Chruch St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conley, GA.
What amenities does 4069 Chruch St have?
Some of 4069 Chruch St's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4069 Chruch St currently offering any rent specials?
4069 Chruch St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4069 Chruch St pet-friendly?
No, 4069 Chruch St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conley.
Does 4069 Chruch St offer parking?
No, 4069 Chruch St does not offer parking.
Does 4069 Chruch St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4069 Chruch St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4069 Chruch St have a pool?
No, 4069 Chruch St does not have a pool.
Does 4069 Chruch St have accessible units?
No, 4069 Chruch St does not have accessible units.
Does 4069 Chruch St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4069 Chruch St has units with dishwashers.
Does 4069 Chruch St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4069 Chruch St has units with air conditioning.
