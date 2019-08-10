4069 Chruch St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Newly renovated 3BR/1BA home is all electric and extremely clean. Each room has new clean paint on walls and has new flooring (carpet and viny). New ceiling fans installed in every room. Kitchen is extremely large with eat-in area and has new counters and new oak cabinets. Home has separate laundry room. Features include refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and stove/oven and nice yard. Home is located in quiet neighborhood near I-285. Available immediately.



Rent is $850.00 and security deposit is $850.00. Income must be 3 times the rent. Will do credit check, criminal background, rental history and verify income. Applicant must submit $45 non-refundable application fee. Applications must be submitted online at our website: www.hamptonhomestead.com. Must also submit a copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 paystubs by fax (678-609-4734) or email to: rent@hamptonhomestead.com.



The home may be viewed between 8am and 8pm by access through a Rently lockbox on the front door. Additional questions may be submitted to rent@hamptonhomestead.com or calling 678-592-5735