3654 Madison Street

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Brand new 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath luxury home in Historic College Park subdivision! Large home with a short walk to Woodward Academy. Convenient to the airport. FAA, & easy access to I-85, 15 min to downtown Atlanta. Covered front porch for relaxing.

Beautiful accommodating kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and breakfast area! Hardwood floors in kitchen, separate dining area, and a lovely fireplace in the vaulted ceiling living room. Spacious Master Bedroom on main floor with trey ceiling. Awesome master bath has a double vanity, separate shower and garden tub. Nice sitting area on second floor.

Secondary bedrooms are good size with plenty of closet space. Separate laundry room includes a washer and dryer. Plenty of garage space for 2 large cars.

Don't wait! Ready to move in!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.