College Park, GA
3654 Madison Street
Last updated January 17 2020 at 8:46 PM

3654 Madison Street

3654 Madison St · No Longer Available
Location

3654 Madison St, College Park, GA 30337
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Brand new 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath luxury home in Historic College Park subdivision! Large home with a short walk to Woodward Academy. Convenient to the airport. FAA, & easy access to I-85, 15 min to downtown Atlanta. Covered front porch for relaxing.
Beautiful accommodating kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and breakfast area! Hardwood floors in kitchen, separate dining area, and a lovely fireplace in the vaulted ceiling living room. Spacious Master Bedroom on main floor with trey ceiling. Awesome master bath has a double vanity, separate shower and garden tub. Nice sitting area on second floor.
Secondary bedrooms are good size with plenty of closet space. Separate laundry room includes a washer and dryer. Plenty of garage space for 2 large cars.
Don't wait! Ready to move in!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3654 Madison Street have any available units?
3654 Madison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, GA.
What amenities does 3654 Madison Street have?
Some of 3654 Madison Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3654 Madison Street currently offering any rent specials?
3654 Madison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3654 Madison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3654 Madison Street is pet friendly.
Does 3654 Madison Street offer parking?
Yes, 3654 Madison Street offers parking.
Does 3654 Madison Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3654 Madison Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3654 Madison Street have a pool?
No, 3654 Madison Street does not have a pool.
Does 3654 Madison Street have accessible units?
No, 3654 Madison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3654 Madison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3654 Madison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3654 Madison Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3654 Madison Street does not have units with air conditioning.

