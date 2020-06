Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly elevator hot tub

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator hot tub

Spectacular craftsman home with hardwood floors, ceramic tile in bathrooms, grand entrance, formal living room and dining room. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Office downstairs and one bedroom or use it as two bedrooms. Take the elevator to the second floor to the amazing space upstairs. One of the bedrooms has a private seating area that walks out to a private balcony that overlooks the rear garden. Front bedroom has a built in spa.!!!! This home has it all

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.