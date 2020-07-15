All apartments in Cobb County
6810 Panda Drive
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:22 PM

6810 Panda Drive

6810 Panda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6810 Panda Drive, Cobb County, GA 30168

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
Recently renovated Duplex style Townhome looks New inside and out! New Flooring, Light Fixtures, Windows. Rooms recently painted located on a very quiet street! Oversized private leveled Deck for your enjoyment. Immediate MOVE-IN. No recent Evictions and GREAT Rental History will land you this beautiful townhome. Double Deposit accepted with credit score below 600. Very, very accessible to I-20, Restaurants, Six Flags, Arbor Place Mall and easy Access to Downtown Atlanta. No PETS and No SMOKING allowed . Section 8 allowed for "FULL RENT AMOUNT ONLY"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6810 Panda Drive have any available units?
6810 Panda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 6810 Panda Drive have?
Some of 6810 Panda Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6810 Panda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6810 Panda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6810 Panda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6810 Panda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 6810 Panda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6810 Panda Drive offers parking.
Does 6810 Panda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6810 Panda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6810 Panda Drive have a pool?
No, 6810 Panda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6810 Panda Drive have accessible units?
No, 6810 Panda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6810 Panda Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6810 Panda Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6810 Panda Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6810 Panda Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
