6810 Panda Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Recently renovated Duplex style Townhome looks New inside and out! New Flooring, Light Fixtures, Windows. Rooms recently painted located on a very quiet street! Oversized private leveled Deck for your enjoyment. Immediate MOVE-IN. No recent Evictions and GREAT Rental History will land you this beautiful townhome. Double Deposit accepted with credit score below 600. Very, very accessible to I-20, Restaurants, Six Flags, Arbor Place Mall and easy Access to Downtown Atlanta. No PETS and No SMOKING allowed . Section 8 allowed for "FULL RENT AMOUNT ONLY"