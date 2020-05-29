4230 Summit Drive NE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

Score a hole-in-one with this home! Lovely 6 bed / 4.5 bath home on the 8th tee box of the Indian Hills Seminole Golf Course! Built-ins, natural lighting and plenty of room for entertaining throughout! Spacious front and backyard with a generous deck and inviting screened porch! Eat-in kitchen with lovely breakfast area and formal dining room! New Master Suite on main and in-law suite in finished daylight basement! 4 generous bedrooms up with possible second Master Suite! Minutes to plenty of shopping, dining and the river! Don't miss this amazing opportunity!