Cobb County, GA
4230 Summit Drive NE
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:16 AM

4230 Summit Drive NE

4230 Summit Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4230 Summit Dr, Cobb County, GA 30068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Score a hole-in-one with this home! Lovely 6 bed / 4.5 bath home on the 8th tee box of the Indian Hills Seminole Golf Course! Built-ins, natural lighting and plenty of room for entertaining throughout! Spacious front and backyard with a generous deck and inviting screened porch! Eat-in kitchen with lovely breakfast area and formal dining room! New Master Suite on main and in-law suite in finished daylight basement! 4 generous bedrooms up with possible second Master Suite! Minutes to plenty of shopping, dining and the river! Don't miss this amazing opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4230 Summit Drive NE have any available units?
4230 Summit Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4230 Summit Drive NE have?
Some of 4230 Summit Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4230 Summit Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
4230 Summit Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4230 Summit Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 4230 Summit Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 4230 Summit Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 4230 Summit Drive NE offers parking.
Does 4230 Summit Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4230 Summit Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4230 Summit Drive NE have a pool?
No, 4230 Summit Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 4230 Summit Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 4230 Summit Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4230 Summit Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4230 Summit Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4230 Summit Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4230 Summit Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
