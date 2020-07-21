Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

266 Indian Trail Available 10/01/19 COMING SOON! NOW PRE-LEASING!! - This 1,218 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in a highly desirable East Cobb community. It is located at 266 Indian Trail Marietta, GA 30068.

All hardwood floors have been resurfaced, good size backyard, dining room, family room, three large bedrooms and two baths, finished basement, garage area, breakfast nook, plenty of storage space! House is being renovated and should be available to move in 10.1.19....



Now Accepting Applications Online at www.bravorealtyga.com



Updated Pictures coming soon!



TEXT 770.608.7361 for more information.



No Pets Allowed



