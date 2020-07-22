8250 Parkwood Pl.

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Split level home in Jonesboro - This is a split level home with 5 bedrooms and 3 baths. There is a large living room, dining area, eat in kitchen, and a double garage. The home does not allow pets.

Our application is online at www.bluebirdrealty.net With the application we check credit, rental history, and we like for your income to be three times the amount of the rent. You can not have any active bankruptcies. The application fee is $50 per adult. Please call us if you have any questions at (770)707-2271.

This home does not accept the section 8 voucher.



No Pets Allowed



