Clayton County, GA
8250 Parkwood Pl.
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

8250 Parkwood Pl.

8250 Parkwood Place · No Longer Available
Location

8250 Parkwood Place, Clayton County, GA 30238

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Split level home in Jonesboro - This is a split level home with 5 bedrooms and 3 baths. There is a large living room, dining area, eat in kitchen, and a double garage. The home does not allow pets.
Our application is online at www.bluebirdrealty.net With the application we check credit, rental history, and we like for your income to be three times the amount of the rent. You can not have any active bankruptcies. The application fee is $50 per adult. Please call us if you have any questions at (770)707-2271.
This home does not accept the section 8 voucher.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5676986)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8250 Parkwood Pl. have any available units?
8250 Parkwood Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 8250 Parkwood Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
8250 Parkwood Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8250 Parkwood Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 8250 Parkwood Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 8250 Parkwood Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 8250 Parkwood Pl. offers parking.
Does 8250 Parkwood Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8250 Parkwood Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8250 Parkwood Pl. have a pool?
No, 8250 Parkwood Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 8250 Parkwood Pl. have accessible units?
No, 8250 Parkwood Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 8250 Parkwood Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8250 Parkwood Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8250 Parkwood Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8250 Parkwood Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.
