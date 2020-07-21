All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 6483 Cameron Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
6483 Cameron Rd
Last updated January 10 2020 at 11:26 PM

6483 Cameron Rd

6483 Cameron Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6483 Cameron Road, Clayton County, GA 30260

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful spacious split-level Home. Full basement, spacious kitchen with breakfast area. Beautiful fenced backyard with wooden deck and large space area. Ready to move in. Near major expressways and airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6483 Cameron Rd have any available units?
6483 Cameron Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 6483 Cameron Rd have?
Some of 6483 Cameron Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6483 Cameron Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6483 Cameron Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6483 Cameron Rd pet-friendly?
No, 6483 Cameron Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 6483 Cameron Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6483 Cameron Rd offers parking.
Does 6483 Cameron Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6483 Cameron Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6483 Cameron Rd have a pool?
No, 6483 Cameron Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6483 Cameron Rd have accessible units?
No, 6483 Cameron Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6483 Cameron Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6483 Cameron Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 6483 Cameron Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6483 Cameron Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky
Morrow, GA 30260

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College