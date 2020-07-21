Beautiful spacious split-level Home. Full basement, spacious kitchen with breakfast area. Beautiful fenced backyard with wooden deck and large space area. Ready to move in. Near major expressways and airport.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6483 Cameron Rd have any available units?
6483 Cameron Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 6483 Cameron Rd have?
Some of 6483 Cameron Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6483 Cameron Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6483 Cameron Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.