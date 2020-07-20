All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated June 5 2019 at 7:36 PM

126 Roy Huie Road

126 Roy Huie Road · No Longer Available
Location

126 Roy Huie Road, Clayton County, GA 30274

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Ask About Move In Specials*** Lovely 3BR 1.5BA welcomes you home with its covered front entry into a spacious foyer. Large living room opens to a separate dining area in addition to an eat-in kitchen. A bonus room with a slider to a rear patio will have you relaxing in a sunny, level backyard. Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 for more Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Smoking: No
Year Built: 1968
Lease Terms: 12 Months
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Roy Huie Road have any available units?
126 Roy Huie Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 126 Roy Huie Road currently offering any rent specials?
126 Roy Huie Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Roy Huie Road pet-friendly?
No, 126 Roy Huie Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 126 Roy Huie Road offer parking?
No, 126 Roy Huie Road does not offer parking.
Does 126 Roy Huie Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 Roy Huie Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Roy Huie Road have a pool?
No, 126 Roy Huie Road does not have a pool.
Does 126 Roy Huie Road have accessible units?
No, 126 Roy Huie Road does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Roy Huie Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 Roy Huie Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 126 Roy Huie Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 Roy Huie Road does not have units with air conditioning.
