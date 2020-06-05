All apartments in Clarkston
Find more places like 3703 Church Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clarkston, GA
/
3703 Church Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3703 Church Street

3703 Church Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clarkston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3703 Church Street, Clarkston, GA 30021
Clarkston

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Recently renovated townhouse. Conveniently located. Close to shopping, restaurants, freeway. 2 large bedrooms upstairs with plenty of closet space. New carpet and paint. Each bedroom has its own full bathroom. Large living room with the fireplace. In-unit laundry room for washer & dryer. Half bath on the main level. Kitchen appliances: gas stove, vent hood, fridge, dishwasher. Two parking spots assigned for the unit.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3703 Church Street have any available units?
3703 Church Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clarkston, GA.
What amenities does 3703 Church Street have?
Some of 3703 Church Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3703 Church Street currently offering any rent specials?
3703 Church Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3703 Church Street pet-friendly?
No, 3703 Church Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clarkston.
Does 3703 Church Street offer parking?
Yes, 3703 Church Street offers parking.
Does 3703 Church Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3703 Church Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3703 Church Street have a pool?
No, 3703 Church Street does not have a pool.
Does 3703 Church Street have accessible units?
No, 3703 Church Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3703 Church Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3703 Church Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3703 Church Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3703 Church Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mirador at Idlewood
1250 Brockett Rd
Clarkston, GA 30021
Reserve at Twin Oaks
1108 Montreal Rd
Clarkston, GA 30021

Similar Pages

Clarkston 1 BedroomsClarkston 2 Bedrooms
Clarkston 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsClarkston Apartments with Balcony
Clarkston Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GA
Flowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University