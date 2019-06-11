10200 Rivertown Rd

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Enjoy the private lifestyle of living in the guest house on a large country estate. - Enjoy the private lifestyle of living in the guest house on a large country estate. Only responsible, reputable tenants need apply. Terrific contemporary home with beautiful wooded views, Fenced yard for the dog. Small bedroom and full bath on main level/ would also make a great office space. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths up. Over sized rooms and open floor plan. 2 Car garage and additional covered parking area. Credit reports and criminal background checks will be completed on tenants. Please call Debbie Lowe at 404-663-0514 for more information and showings.



