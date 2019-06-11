All apartments in Chattahoochee Hills
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

10200 Rivertown Rd

10200 Rivertown Road · No Longer Available
Location

10200 Rivertown Road, Chattahoochee Hills, GA 30213

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Enjoy the private lifestyle of living in the guest house on a large country estate. - Enjoy the private lifestyle of living in the guest house on a large country estate. Only responsible, reputable tenants need apply. Terrific contemporary home with beautiful wooded views, Fenced yard for the dog. Small bedroom and full bath on main level/ would also make a great office space. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths up. Over sized rooms and open floor plan. 2 Car garage and additional covered parking area. Credit reports and criminal background checks will be completed on tenants. Please call Debbie Lowe at 404-663-0514 for more information and showings.

(RLNE4770480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10200 Rivertown Rd have any available units?
10200 Rivertown Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chattahoochee Hills, GA.
Is 10200 Rivertown Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10200 Rivertown Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10200 Rivertown Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10200 Rivertown Rd is pet friendly.
Does 10200 Rivertown Rd offer parking?
Yes, 10200 Rivertown Rd offers parking.
Does 10200 Rivertown Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10200 Rivertown Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10200 Rivertown Rd have a pool?
No, 10200 Rivertown Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10200 Rivertown Rd have accessible units?
No, 10200 Rivertown Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10200 Rivertown Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10200 Rivertown Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10200 Rivertown Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 10200 Rivertown Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
