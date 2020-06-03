All apartments in Chatham County
Find more places like 360 Stonebridge Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chatham County, GA
/
360 Stonebridge Circle
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:50 AM

360 Stonebridge Circle

360 Stonebridge Circle · (336) 455-2128
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

360 Stonebridge Circle, Chatham County, GA 31419

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2742 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fire pit
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
View this gorgeous home located in Berwick today! This open floor plan home features two story ceilings in the entry, family, and dining area, separate living room leads into kitchen and breakfast area! Guest bedroom and full bath downstairs, 3 bedrooms (including master suite with sitting area), full bath, laundry room AND loft space located upstairs. Stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry and plenty of cabinets for all your cooking needs! Enjoy your covered porch with ceiling fans looking out into your large fenced in backyard featuring a large shed/workshop, fire pit, and gardening area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 Stonebridge Circle have any available units?
360 Stonebridge Circle has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 360 Stonebridge Circle have?
Some of 360 Stonebridge Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 Stonebridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
360 Stonebridge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 Stonebridge Circle pet-friendly?
No, 360 Stonebridge Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chatham County.
Does 360 Stonebridge Circle offer parking?
No, 360 Stonebridge Circle does not offer parking.
Does 360 Stonebridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 360 Stonebridge Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 Stonebridge Circle have a pool?
No, 360 Stonebridge Circle does not have a pool.
Does 360 Stonebridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 360 Stonebridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 360 Stonebridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 360 Stonebridge Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 360 Stonebridge Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 360 Stonebridge Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 360 Stonebridge Circle?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Trellis
15 Brasseler Blvd
Georgetown, GA 31419
The Arbors
4035 Kessler Ave
Garden City, GA 31408
Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes
1015 King George Blvd
Savannah, GA 31419
River Walk Savannah
101 Saint George Blvd
Savannah, GA 31419
Villas at Park Avenue
260 Park Ave
Pooler, GA 31322
Ardmore at Rice Hope
1332 Mulberry Blvd
Port Wentworth, GA 31407
Aventon Park West
2080 Benton Boulevard
Savannah, GA 31407
Buccaneer Trace
55 E Deerwood Rd
Wilmington Island, GA 31410

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Savannah, GAPooler, GABrunswick, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GA
Wilmington Island, GAPort Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GARidgeland, SCBloomingdale, GAPort Royal, SCWalthourville, GA
Hinesville, GAHardeeville, SCWhitemarsh Island, GAMidway, GAStatesboro, GADock Junction, GASt. Simons, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Coastal GeorgiaSavannah College of Art and Design
Savannah State UniversityUniversity of South Carolina-Beaufort
Armstrong State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity