360 Stonebridge Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel ceiling fan fire pit

View this gorgeous home located in Berwick today! This open floor plan home features two story ceilings in the entry, family, and dining area, separate living room leads into kitchen and breakfast area! Guest bedroom and full bath downstairs, 3 bedrooms (including master suite with sitting area), full bath, laundry room AND loft space located upstairs. Stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry and plenty of cabinets for all your cooking needs! Enjoy your covered porch with ceiling fans looking out into your large fenced in backyard featuring a large shed/workshop, fire pit, and gardening area!