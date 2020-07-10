/
8 Apartments for rent in Cartersville, GA with washer-dryer
Somerset Club Apartments
91 Somerset Club Dr SE, Cartersville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1209 sqft
Ideal location. Ideal price. Ideal lifestyle. Somerset Club Apartments in Cartersville, GA is located off Smiley Ingram Road, with easy access to Interstate 75 and Canton Highway.
Results within 1 mile of Cartersville
26 Hampton Drive
26 Hampton Drive, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1500 sqft
$250 Promotion at move-in! - $250 Promotion at move-in! 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home in Cartersville. Appliance package includes: – Refrigerator,Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer. Other Features: – Electrical fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Cartersville
40 Dennis Circle
40 Dennis Court, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1140 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,140 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
132 Rushing Creek Trail Trail
132 Rushing Creek Trail, Paulding County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
3120 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 132 Rushing Creek Trail Trail in Paulding County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Cartersville
The Archer in Acworth
5360 Cherokee St, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
1455 sqft
Opening Summer 2020. Great outdoors, great indoors. Nestled among beautiful lakes in the charming town of Acworth, Georgia, The Archer is an every day getaway.
146 Aztec Way SE
146 Aztec Way Southeast, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1104 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,104 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
229 Madison Avenue
229 Madison Avenue, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1857 sqft
Lovely Townhome in Centennial Lakes Subdivision! - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome features hardwood floors and neutral paint. The living room has a gorgeous, tiled electric fireplace and opens to a small, private patio.
114 Aztec Way SE
114 Aztec Way Southeast, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1225 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,225 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
