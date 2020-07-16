Apartment List
cartersville
apartments with gym
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:56 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Cartersville, GA with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Cartersville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
7 Units Available
Somerset Club Apartments
91 Somerset Club Dr SE, Cartersville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$912
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,041
1209 sqft
Ideal location. Ideal price. Ideal lifestyle. Somerset Club Apartments in Cartersville, GA is located off Smiley Ingram Road, with easy access to Interstate 75 and Canton Highway.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 12:00 AM
$
26 Units Available
Avonlea Highlands
950 E Main St, Cartersville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1403 sqft
Experience the comforts of design and convenience in our property features. Explore the natural setting and the elements that invite you to make this your new home. See what Avonlea Highlands has to offer you!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
3 Units Available
The Vineyards
11 Sheffield Pl, Cartersville, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to plenty of dining, shopping and entertainment options. Units offer washer/dryer hookup, ice maker, walk-in closets and more. Community includes gym, parking, clubhouse and pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
2 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments (GA)
531 Grassdale Rd, Cartersville, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy serene apartment units that include a fireplace and spacious walk-in closets. The grounds have fitness-friendly amenities, including a large pool, a volleyball court and a tennis court. Situated off Grassdale Road near the Cartersville Medical Center.
Results within 10 miles of Cartersville
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:12 AM
22 Units Available
The Archer in Acworth
5360 Cherokee St, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,758
1455 sqft
Opening Summer 2020. Great outdoors, great indoors. Nestled among beautiful lakes in the charming town of Acworth, Georgia, The Archer is an every day getaway.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
7 Units Available
The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1139 sqft
Pet-friendly community with easy access to I-75 and Hwy 92. Close to Lake Allatoona, outlet stores, restaurants and entertainment. Amenities include a pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, patio and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
3 Units Available
The Bauer
4801 Baker Grove Rd NW, Acworth, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to The Bauer, a charming community that fuses small town atmosphere with world-class culture.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
6 Units Available
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,077
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new home at Walden Ridge Apartments in Kennesaw, GA! Experience all of the comforts you have come to expect in your new apartment home surpassed with additional amenities and unparalleled service.

1 of 17

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1903 Flat Creek Court Northwest
1903 Flat Creek Court Northwest, Cobb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,745
3249 sqft
Make yourself at home in this 2 story home on cul-de-sac lot with private backyard setting, large deck & patio below.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
309 Shaw Drive
309 Shaw Drive, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2190 sqft
Step inside this beautiful home located in a top notch school district- Etowah High, E.T. Booth Middle & Clark Creek Elementary. Hardwood flooring throughout main level. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
City Guide for Cartersville, GA

Cartersville is home to the second largest art museum in Georgia Booth Western Art Museum. So yes, there are plenty of coffee shops in Cartersville.

Northwest of Atlanta is the small town called Cartersville one of the quaintest and most charming little towns in Georgia. Cartersville was established in the 1850s and it sits in the beautiful rolling hills of northern Georgia. Cartersville offers an idyllic country life if you are looking to live somewhere sleepy and quiet its truly a country town, and its right nearby Red Top Mountain State Park and Lodge and Allatoona Lake. But it also is close enough to Atlanta that its sleepiness is escapable if youre in need of some entertainment. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Cartersville, GA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Cartersville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

