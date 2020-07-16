10 Apartments for rent in Cartersville, GA with gyms
Cartersville is home to the second largest art museum in Georgia Booth Western Art Museum. So yes, there are plenty of coffee shops in Cartersville.
Northwest of Atlanta is the small town called Cartersville one of the quaintest and most charming little towns in Georgia. Cartersville was established in the 1850s and it sits in the beautiful rolling hills of northern Georgia. Cartersville offers an idyllic country life if you are looking to live somewhere sleepy and quiet its truly a country town, and its right nearby Red Top Mountain State Park and Lodge and Allatoona Lake. But it also is close enough to Atlanta that its sleepiness is escapable if youre in need of some entertainment. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Cartersville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.