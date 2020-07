Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Now accepting applications for an adorable two bedroom/one bath apartment in downtown Carrollton.... walking distance to the Amp and local restaurants and pubs. Hardwood floors and plaster walls create a charming ambiance. It's all-electric with washer/dryer hookups.



www.ApartmentsoftheSouth.com

******MANDATORY REQUIREMENTS**********

Applicant must have a rental history.

Stable income making three times the rent

Clear background check

Moderate credit.



Pets are generally allowed with a pet fee but must be approved. We do not allow puppies or aggressive breeds of dogs.