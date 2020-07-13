/
apartments with pool
75 Apartments for rent in Canton, GA with pool
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
18 Units Available
Laurel Canyon
The Crest at Laurel Canyon
30 Laurel Canyon Village Cir, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,114
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,632
1267 sqft
A fantastic community located in the mountains. Apartments feature granite countertops, beautiful layouts and fantastic views. On-site outdoor fireplace, six outdoor kitchens, fitness center, yoga room and tanning ledge on the pool.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
New Town
Lancaster Ridge
800 Hickory Knoll Dr, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,457
1140 sqft
Lancaster Ridge Apartments is tucked away in the quiet neighborhood of Canton, GA.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Rolling Hills
Canterbury Ridge
101 Canterbury Ridge Pkwy, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,192
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1338 sqft
WEEKLY OPEN HOUSE EVENT: Come join us every Tuesday between 9:00am - 7:00pm to see what Canterbury Ridge is all about! Apply during one of these Open House events & you'll pay NO APPLICATION OR ADMIN FEES!* *Some restrictions may apply.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
35 Units Available
Riverstone
Canton Mill Lofts
550 Riverstone Pkwy, Canton, GA
Studio
$979
785 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,039
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1237 sqft
Super modern lofts with stainless steel appliances and real brick accents. High ceilings. Air conditioning and big windows. Community has elevator, pool, and parking. Near Heritage Park.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
23 Units Available
Atlantic BridgeMill
1000 Preston Glen Cir, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,142
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,216
1359 sqft
Elegant apartment homes with appliances, extra storage, and patio/balcony. Amenities include executive business center, clubhouse, gym, pool, and sauna. Conveniently located near I-575, just minutes from downtown Atlanta shopping and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
50 Units Available
Legends at Laurel Canyon
100 Legends Drive, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1518 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1965 sqft
OPENING SPRING 2020. Come home to Legends at Laurel Canyon, and we’ll take care of what matters to you. Our priority is your satisfaction, and the Legends award-winning management team will ensure it.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Mountain Vista Overlook
Laurels at Greenwood
1215 Hickory Flat Hwy, Canton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$958
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,016
1149 sqft
The Laurels at Greenwood offers quiet, comfortable, and convenient living at a reasonable price. An outstanding management team will ensure prompt service and a second-to-none experience.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
124 Hidden Lake Circle
124 Hidden Lake Circle, Canton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2230 sqft
Sought After School District! Beautiful Rental Home with Inground Pool and View to Lake!!! Huge backyard, private and fenced! Charming front porch and cul-de-sac lot.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
River Green
138 Market Lane
138 Market Lane, Canton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2070 sqft
Lawn maintenance included in rental rate! craftsman home ready for immediate move in! Four bedrooms with master on main. Large secondary bedrooms and ample unfinished area perfect for storage.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Hickory Log
520 Winder Trail
520 Winder Trail, Canton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2484 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Canton
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Harbor Creek Apartments
501 Harbor Creek Pkwy, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,001
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1435 sqft
Landmark apartments in Holly Springs community, close to the Cherokee County Aquatics Center. Units have ceiling fans, patios or balconies and extra storage. On-site amenities include Internet access, 24-hour maintenance and a tennis court.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
47 Units Available
Sixes Ridge
4416 Holly Springs Parkway, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1316 sqft
Welcome to Sixes Ridge! The newest luxury apartment community located in the Holly Springs area, just minutes away from I-575, shopping, dining and entertainment.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Prominence Point Ridge
3390 Mills Ridge Drive
3390 Mills Ridge Drive, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
2556 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,556 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
181 Spring Way
181 Spring Way Sq, Holly Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1636 sqft
3 bed 2.5 bath Townhome in beautiful Canton Swim/Tennis Community- AVAILABLE NOW - Beautiful Townhome in Hidden Springs Community convenient to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and historic Canton. This townhome features 3 bedrooms and 2.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
181 Spring Way Square
181 Spring Way Square, Holly Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1582 sqft
3 bed 2.5 bath Townhome in beautiful Canton Swim/Tennis Community- AVAILABLE NOW Beautiful Townhome in Hidden Springs Community convenient to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and historic Canton. This townhome features 3 bedrooms and 2.
1 of 19
Last updated July 6 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
405 Holly Oak Trce
405 Holly Oak Trace, Cherokee County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
3216 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
332 Downing Creek Trl
332 Downing Creek Trail, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1493 sqft
Charming cottage style ranch with hardwood flrs throughout! High ceilings, double sided FP between family/dining room, arched entry, granite bar into kitchen featuring granite counter tops, stainless appliances, fridge/washer/dryer remain! Master
Results within 5 miles of Canton
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
26 Units Available
The Darby
100 Holly Park Ct, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Darby in Holly Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,197
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1398 sqft
Modern amenities, including subway tile kitchen backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwaves and wood-style flooring. Conveniently located just off I-575 and only minutes from the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Ridgewalk
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,296
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,922
1984 sqft
Shopping, parks and I-575 are all nearby, but not close enough to disturb the tranquility of this property. On-site fire pit, pool, clubhouse and coffee bar. Hardwood flooring and fireplaces in unit.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,003
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,431
1530 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
188 Misty Hollow Way
188 Misty Hollow Way, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1925 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
River Park
205 Swanee Lane
205 Swanee Lane, Woodstock, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1118 sqft
- Perfect location in the beautiful River Park community! This 2 bed/2 bath has a two car garage, features two living areas, and a private back patio.
1 of 51
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Harmony on The Lakes
513 Cedarwood Dr
513 Cedarwood Drive, Holly Springs, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3288 sqft
513 Cedarwood Dr Available 08/08/20 Canton Home For Rent, 5 Bdrm, 4 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in August! Practically New, Popular, Open Floor Plan with Stunning Stone/Brick Facade and Covered Porch.
