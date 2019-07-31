All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Location

659 Parker Avenue, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
East Lake

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated Beautiful Home- MUST SEE THIS HOUSE!!

FEATURES:

* Everything is brand new - Be the first in this property
* 3 Bedroom / 2 baths
* Greatroom has tons of recessed lighting!
* Kitchen has new cabinets and granite counter tops
* Kitchen comes complete with all new appliances; stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave
* Large master bedroom with ceiling fan
* Spacious master bath with his/her sinks & beautiful glass shower
* Master bedroom has large walk-in closet
* Ceiling fans in all bedrooms
* Mud room with washer & dryer hook-ups
* All fixtures are brush nickel
* 2 inch window blinds through out the whole house
* Back deck with wrap around porch; Great entertainment area
* Fenced in yard for privacy

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** $15 of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!
Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria

*Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 659 Parker Avenue have any available units?
659 Parker Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 659 Parker Avenue have?
Some of 659 Parker Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 659 Parker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
659 Parker Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 659 Parker Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 659 Parker Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 659 Parker Avenue offer parking?
No, 659 Parker Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 659 Parker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 659 Parker Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 659 Parker Avenue have a pool?
No, 659 Parker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 659 Parker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 659 Parker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 659 Parker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 659 Parker Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 659 Parker Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 659 Parker Avenue has units with air conditioning.
