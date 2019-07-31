659 Parker Avenue

Amenities

Newly Renovated Beautiful Home- MUST SEE THIS HOUSE!!



FEATURES:



* Everything is brand new - Be the first in this property

* 3 Bedroom / 2 baths

* Greatroom has tons of recessed lighting!

* Kitchen has new cabinets and granite counter tops

* Kitchen comes complete with all new appliances; stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave

* Large master bedroom with ceiling fan

* Spacious master bath with his/her sinks & beautiful glass shower

* Master bedroom has large walk-in closet

* Ceiling fans in all bedrooms

* Mud room with washer & dryer hook-ups

* All fixtures are brush nickel

* 2 inch window blinds through out the whole house

* Back deck with wrap around porch; Great entertainment area

* Fenced in yard for privacy



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** $15 of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!

*Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter