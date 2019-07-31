659 Parker Avenue

Amenities
Newly Renovated Beautiful Home- MUST SEE THIS HOUSE!!
FEATURES:
* Everything is brand new - Be the first in this property
* 3 Bedroom / 2 baths
* Greatroom has tons of recessed lighting!
* Kitchen has new cabinets and granite counter tops
* Kitchen comes complete with all new appliances; stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave
* Large master bedroom with ceiling fan
* Spacious master bath with his/her sinks & beautiful glass shower
* Master bedroom has large walk-in closet
* Ceiling fans in all bedrooms
* Mud room with washer & dryer hook-ups
* All fixtures are brush nickel
* 2 inch window blinds through out the whole house
* Back deck with wrap around porch; Great entertainment area
* Fenced in yard for privacy
**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** $15 of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.
NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!
Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria
*Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter