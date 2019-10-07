All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Candler-McAfee, GA
3525 Oregon Trail
Last updated October 7 2019

3525 Oregon Trail

3525 Oregon Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3525 Oregon Trail, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Chandler

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral paint palette so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3525 Oregon Trail have any available units?
3525 Oregon Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
Is 3525 Oregon Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3525 Oregon Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3525 Oregon Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3525 Oregon Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3525 Oregon Trail offer parking?
No, 3525 Oregon Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3525 Oregon Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3525 Oregon Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3525 Oregon Trail have a pool?
No, 3525 Oregon Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3525 Oregon Trail have accessible units?
No, 3525 Oregon Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3525 Oregon Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3525 Oregon Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3525 Oregon Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3525 Oregon Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
