All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Find more places like 3457 Springlake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
3457 Springlake Drive
Last updated August 15 2019 at 2:51 AM

3457 Springlake Drive

3457 Springlake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Candler-McAfee
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3457 Springlake Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Chandler

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move in by 8/15/2019 and receive $500 off September 2019 rent.This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3457 Springlake Drive have any available units?
3457 Springlake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
Is 3457 Springlake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3457 Springlake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3457 Springlake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3457 Springlake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3457 Springlake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3457 Springlake Drive offers parking.
Does 3457 Springlake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3457 Springlake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3457 Springlake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3457 Springlake Drive has a pool.
Does 3457 Springlake Drive have accessible units?
No, 3457 Springlake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3457 Springlake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3457 Springlake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3457 Springlake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3457 Springlake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Candler-McAfee 2 BedroomsCandler-McAfee 3 Bedrooms
Candler-McAfee Apartments with ParkingCandler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Candler-McAfee Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College