3133 Mcafee Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ranch home with beautiful hardwoods throughout and tiled kitchen floor, large private fenced-in backyard that is great for pets, lots of natural light, separate dining with space for 6 chair table, carport with extra room for 2 additional cars in driveway, stackable washer/dryer hookup in kitchen. Includes fridge, range, dishwasher, microwave, central air, fresh paint, .4 mile walk to MARTA, route 24. Resident pays electric, gas, water/sewer, lawn care, pest control. Pets accepted with $300 deposit and $35 monthly fee.