3133 Mcafee Rd
Last updated September 6 2019 at 10:45 PM

3133 Mcafee Rd

3133 Mcafee Road · No Longer Available
Location

3133 Mcafee Road, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ranch home with beautiful hardwoods throughout and tiled kitchen floor, large private fenced-in backyard that is great for pets, lots of natural light, separate dining with space for 6 chair table, carport with extra room for 2 additional cars in driveway, stackable washer/dryer hookup in kitchen. Includes fridge, range, dishwasher, microwave, central air, fresh paint, .4 mile walk to MARTA, route 24. Resident pays electric, gas, water/sewer, lawn care, pest control. Pets accepted with $300 deposit and $35 monthly fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

