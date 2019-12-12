3052 Momerath Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully maintained, gorgeous townhome located in "Gated Community" in Decatur! This home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Large Galley style kitchen with ample cabinets and counter space. All for bedrooms are located upstairs along with laundry room. Master bedroom is huge and all bedrooms have large closets. The home is nestled in the back of the community offering privacy and great views of open green space just across from the home. Monthly rent includes trash services and water. One pet is allowed, HOA has breed restrictions. Please call to verify your pet would meet the qualifications. This home will not last long! Schedule your viewing and apply TODAY!



Get $300 off your second month of rent.



AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX



PETS: YES, OK with Conditions

*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Home is available to view, visit our website to schedule your viewing TODAY!



All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application

Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount

ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions

MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history

$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted

Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)

No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.



