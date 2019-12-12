All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Last updated December 12 2019

3052 Momerath Ct

3052 Momerath Court · No Longer Available
Location

3052 Momerath Court, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully maintained, gorgeous townhome located in "Gated Community" in Decatur! This home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Large Galley style kitchen with ample cabinets and counter space. All for bedrooms are located upstairs along with laundry room. Master bedroom is huge and all bedrooms have large closets. The home is nestled in the back of the community offering privacy and great views of open green space just across from the home. Monthly rent includes trash services and water. One pet is allowed, HOA has breed restrictions. Please call to verify your pet would meet the qualifications. This home will not last long! Schedule your viewing and apply TODAY!

Get $300 off your second month of rent.

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ZD8rfZNTq1g

AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX

PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, visit our website to schedule your viewing TODAY!

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit the Title One Management website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3052 Momerath Ct have any available units?
3052 Momerath Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 3052 Momerath Ct have?
Some of 3052 Momerath Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3052 Momerath Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3052 Momerath Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3052 Momerath Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3052 Momerath Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3052 Momerath Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3052 Momerath Ct offers parking.
Does 3052 Momerath Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3052 Momerath Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3052 Momerath Ct have a pool?
No, 3052 Momerath Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3052 Momerath Ct have accessible units?
No, 3052 Momerath Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3052 Momerath Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3052 Momerath Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 3052 Momerath Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3052 Momerath Ct has units with air conditioning.
