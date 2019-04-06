All apartments in Candler-McAfee
2753 Claire Terrace
2753 Claire Terrace

2753 Claire Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2753 Claire Terrace, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Glenwood Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,216 sf home is located in Decatur, GA. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and spacious dining area. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2753 Claire Terrace have any available units?
2753 Claire Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 2753 Claire Terrace have?
Some of 2753 Claire Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2753 Claire Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2753 Claire Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2753 Claire Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2753 Claire Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 2753 Claire Terrace offer parking?
No, 2753 Claire Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 2753 Claire Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2753 Claire Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2753 Claire Terrace have a pool?
No, 2753 Claire Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2753 Claire Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2753 Claire Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2753 Claire Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2753 Claire Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2753 Claire Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 2753 Claire Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
