2700 Tilson Road

Amazing Home in East Atlanta near Oakhurst, Kirkwood, East Atlanta Village and Downtown Decatur! Only 1 year old construction in great intown community. Open floorplan with white kitchen, granite countertops and stainless appliances. Hardwoods throughout the main level with open family room with fireplace. Upstairs master suite with soaking tub, double vanity, and large frameless glass shower. Secondary bedrooms have jack and Jill bath with granite countertops. Outdoor patio with fenced backyard. Lawn care, pest control & Ring security system included.