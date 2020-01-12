All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Last updated January 12 2020

2700 Tilson Road

2700 Tilson Road · No Longer Available
Location

2700 Tilson Road, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
parking
garage
Amazing Home in East Atlanta near Oakhurst, Kirkwood, East Atlanta Village and Downtown Decatur! Only 1 year old construction in great intown community. Open floorplan with white kitchen, granite countertops and stainless appliances. Hardwoods throughout the main level with open family room with fireplace. Upstairs master suite with soaking tub, double vanity, and large frameless glass shower. Secondary bedrooms have jack and Jill bath with granite countertops. Outdoor patio with fenced backyard. Lawn care, pest control & Ring security system included.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 2700 Tilson Road have any available units?
2700 Tilson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 2700 Tilson Road have?
Some of 2700 Tilson Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 Tilson Road currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Tilson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Tilson Road pet-friendly?
No, 2700 Tilson Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 2700 Tilson Road offer parking?
Yes, 2700 Tilson Road offers parking.
Does 2700 Tilson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2700 Tilson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Tilson Road have a pool?
No, 2700 Tilson Road does not have a pool.
Does 2700 Tilson Road have accessible units?
No, 2700 Tilson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Tilson Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2700 Tilson Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2700 Tilson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2700 Tilson Road does not have units with air conditioning.
