2574 Brentford Place

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/83c877c0b6 ---- Spacious renovated home with an open floor plan. Great eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances. This home has 4 bedrooms and 3 full renovated baths. Great location with easy access to downtown Atlanta and Decatur. Application Fee: $65 per applicant Security Deposit: Equal to One Month’s rental amount Pets: 2 Pets allowed with Max Weight per pet of 40 pounds. Pet Fee: $250 Per Pet - Non-refundable Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Disposal, Electric Stove, Microwave, Stove Top, Refrigerator Utilities Included: Tenant responsible for All Utilities No Vouchers