Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

2574 Brentford Place

2574 Brentford Place · No Longer Available
Location

2574 Brentford Place, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/83c877c0b6 ---- Spacious renovated home with an open floor plan. Great eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances. This home has 4 bedrooms and 3 full renovated baths. Great location with easy access to downtown Atlanta and Decatur. Application Fee: $65 per applicant Security Deposit: Equal to One Month&rsquo;s rental amount Pets: 2 Pets allowed with Max Weight per pet of 40 pounds. Pet Fee: $250 Per Pet - Non-refundable Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Disposal, Electric Stove, Microwave, Stove Top, Refrigerator Utilities Included: Tenant responsible for All Utilities No Vouchers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2574 Brentford Place have any available units?
2574 Brentford Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 2574 Brentford Place have?
Some of 2574 Brentford Place's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2574 Brentford Place currently offering any rent specials?
2574 Brentford Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2574 Brentford Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2574 Brentford Place is pet friendly.
Does 2574 Brentford Place offer parking?
No, 2574 Brentford Place does not offer parking.
Does 2574 Brentford Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2574 Brentford Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2574 Brentford Place have a pool?
No, 2574 Brentford Place does not have a pool.
Does 2574 Brentford Place have accessible units?
No, 2574 Brentford Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2574 Brentford Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2574 Brentford Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2574 Brentford Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2574 Brentford Place has units with air conditioning.

