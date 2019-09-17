2574 Brentford Place

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/83c877c0b6 ---- Spacious renovated home with an open floor plan. Great eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances. This home has 4 bedrooms and 3 full renovated baths. Great location with easy access to downtown Atlanta and Decatur. Application Fee: $65 per applicant Security Deposit: Equal to One Month’s rental amount Pets: 2 Pets allowed with Max Weight per pet of 40 pounds. Pet Fee: $250 Per Pet - Non-refundable Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Disposal, Electric Stove, Microwave, Stove Top, Refrigerator Utilities Included: Tenant responsible for All Utilities No Vouchers