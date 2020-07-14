All apartments in Candler-McAfee
2521 Fontaine Cir

2521 Fontaine Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2521 Fontaine Circle, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Wow! What an amazing price for an amazing property. Located near I-20 and I-285 EAST this home offers both the tranquility of the suburbs with quick and easy access to the city and local highways. This 4- sided brick home offers 3 spacious bedrooms with 2.5 baths and hardwood floors throughout. The home sits on a huge level lot with a screened in back porch and a picture window that brings in tons of natural light. The kitchen has been updated to include stainless steel appliances, updated cabinetry as well as a marble finishes. The bonus room is perfect for entertaining or a private office space. Don't miss this awesome leasing opportunity! Call your agent to schedule a showing TODAY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2521 Fontaine Cir have any available units?
2521 Fontaine Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 2521 Fontaine Cir have?
Some of 2521 Fontaine Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2521 Fontaine Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2521 Fontaine Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 Fontaine Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2521 Fontaine Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 2521 Fontaine Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2521 Fontaine Cir offers parking.
Does 2521 Fontaine Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2521 Fontaine Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 Fontaine Cir have a pool?
No, 2521 Fontaine Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2521 Fontaine Cir have accessible units?
No, 2521 Fontaine Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 Fontaine Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2521 Fontaine Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2521 Fontaine Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 2521 Fontaine Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
