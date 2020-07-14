2521 Fontaine Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wow! What an amazing price for an amazing property. Located near I-20 and I-285 EAST this home offers both the tranquility of the suburbs with quick and easy access to the city and local highways. This 4- sided brick home offers 3 spacious bedrooms with 2.5 baths and hardwood floors throughout. The home sits on a huge level lot with a screened in back porch and a picture window that brings in tons of natural light. The kitchen has been updated to include stainless steel appliances, updated cabinetry as well as a marble finishes. The bonus room is perfect for entertaining or a private office space. Don't miss this awesome leasing opportunity! Call your agent to schedule a showing TODAY.