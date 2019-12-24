All apartments in Candler-McAfee
2446 Hillside Avenue
Last updated December 24 2019 at 7:54 AM

2446 Hillside Avenue

2446 Hillside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2446 Hillside Avenue, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
East Lake Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
***Available Now***

Ready for new residents! Charming ranch home. Sunny kitchen with appliances. Enjoy your bright and spacious living/dining room. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath plus attic with huge finished bonus. Large backyard. Do not miss out on seeing this home.Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Schedule a Self Showing
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2446 Hillside Avenue have any available units?
2446 Hillside Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
Is 2446 Hillside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2446 Hillside Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2446 Hillside Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2446 Hillside Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 2446 Hillside Avenue offer parking?
No, 2446 Hillside Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2446 Hillside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2446 Hillside Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2446 Hillside Avenue have a pool?
No, 2446 Hillside Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2446 Hillside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2446 Hillside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2446 Hillside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2446 Hillside Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2446 Hillside Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2446 Hillside Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
