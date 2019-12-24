2446 Hillside Avenue

Amenities

***Available Now***



Ready for new residents! Charming ranch home. Sunny kitchen with appliances. Enjoy your bright and spacious living/dining room. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath plus attic with huge finished bonus. Large backyard. Do not miss out on seeing this home.Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

