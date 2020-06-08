All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Candler-McAfee, GA
2392 Hopewell Lane
Last updated June 8 2020

2392 Hopewell Lane

2392 Hopewell Lane · (678) 380-1000
Candler-McAfee
Location

2392 Hopewell Lane, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,169

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1231 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
ceiling fan
extra storage
***Available Now.*** Lovely 3BR 1.5BA is ready for new residents and features a sunny eat-in kitchen with appliances, spacious and bright living and dining rooms, a one-car kitchen-entry carport with outside storage, ceiling fan and tiled half bath in master bedroom, and more. Hardwood flooring throughout! Enjoy the big shaded yard, perfect for outdoor fun in the summer. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2392 Hopewell Lane have any available units?
2392 Hopewell Lane has a unit available for $1,169 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2392 Hopewell Lane have?
Some of 2392 Hopewell Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2392 Hopewell Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2392 Hopewell Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2392 Hopewell Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2392 Hopewell Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 2392 Hopewell Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2392 Hopewell Lane does offer parking.
Does 2392 Hopewell Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2392 Hopewell Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2392 Hopewell Lane have a pool?
No, 2392 Hopewell Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2392 Hopewell Lane have accessible units?
No, 2392 Hopewell Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2392 Hopewell Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2392 Hopewell Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2392 Hopewell Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2392 Hopewell Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
