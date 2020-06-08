2392 Hopewell Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors carport ceiling fan extra storage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors Property Amenities carport parking

***Available Now.*** Lovely 3BR 1.5BA is ready for new residents and features a sunny eat-in kitchen with appliances, spacious and bright living and dining rooms, a one-car kitchen-entry carport with outside storage, ceiling fan and tiled half bath in master bedroom, and more. Hardwood flooring throughout! Enjoy the big shaded yard, perfect for outdoor fun in the summer. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.