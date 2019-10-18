All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Candler-McAfee, GA
2392 Elldale Avenue
Last updated October 18 2019

2392 Elldale Avenue

2392 Elldale Avenue · No Longer Available
Candler-McAfee
Location

2392 Elldale Avenue, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
East Lake Terrace

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HOT East Lake Terrace! - Recently Renovated - Available October 1st - 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with Large Bonus Room with Closet (4th bedroom) featuring hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, Fresh Paint Throughout, Separate Dining Room, Separate Laundry Room, Huge Fenced in Backyard with Firepit. Huge front yard. Plenty of parking. Quiet Street. Requirement: 600+ Credit, Clean Background Check, 3 x rent income. No Smoking. Pets Negotiable. Credit and Background check required. $40 application fee per tenant. Apply at: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/704828

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2392 Elldale Avenue have any available units?
2392 Elldale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 2392 Elldale Avenue have?
Some of 2392 Elldale Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2392 Elldale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2392 Elldale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2392 Elldale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2392 Elldale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2392 Elldale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2392 Elldale Avenue offers parking.
Does 2392 Elldale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2392 Elldale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2392 Elldale Avenue have a pool?
No, 2392 Elldale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2392 Elldale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2392 Elldale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2392 Elldale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2392 Elldale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2392 Elldale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2392 Elldale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
