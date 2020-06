Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

RENTAL - 4 sided brick - Rustic bungalow loaded w/features & signature design styles! Home is one of the only in the area that gives you a garage! The Master suite features a walk in closet & a master bathroom fit for royalty. Upgraded HVAC system, new windows & new roof. HUGE front & back yard with a brand new deck and porch to help you enjoy the outdoors as well as your new space! Also available for sale.