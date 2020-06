Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

RECENTLY UPDATED SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME. HALL NEW FLOORING IN LIVINGROOM AND BEDROOMS, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, STAINED CABINETS WITH PLENTY OF ROOM FOR ALL YOUR COOKWARE, LARGE DECK AND FENCED BACKYARD FOR ENTERTAINING, PETS OR KIDS. LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH EXTRA STORAGE SPACE. LARGE BEDROOMS, ONE OF THE LARGEST AND NEWEST HOMES IN THE AREA! MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN DECATUR, I-20, 285, EAST ATLANTA, ETC. DON'T MISS ONE OF THE FEW 4 BEDROOMS AROUND FOR RENT!