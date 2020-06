Amenities

**NOW ACCEPTING HOUSING VOUCHERS** This 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath 1234 square ft home is absolutely gorgeous located in Decatur most sought after neighborhood. Newly renovated wood flooring, new carpet, inviting living room, gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful spacious landscaped backyard. Close to major highways, Downtown and all your shopping needs. Renter's Insurance is required.