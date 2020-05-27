2269 Shamrock Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Extremely well maintained 4/2 split-level house in Decatur. Freshly painted and cleaned and ready for virtual showing 5/16! We will be happy to let you walk the home via Facetime or WhatsApp while we are outside and guide you through this beautiful home.



New 4th bedroom or bonus room has just been finished in the basement! NEW plank hardwood, can lights, lots of windows and tons of storage! Kitchen has NEW heart of pine tongue in grove ceiling! Hardwood floors throughout, W/D, D/W, central A/C, great fenced in back yard perfect for watching children play and plenty of space for dogs, or perfect for your morning coffee. HUGE L/R and eat in Kitchen with tongue in grove ceiling and sliding doors that open onto the back porch. Quiet neighborhood! Freshly painted and ready for move in as soon as this weekend 5/16! Approximately 1800 square feet with an additional 750 square feet of newly finished renovated basement perfect for 4th bedroom or bonus room. Convenient to I-20 and I-285 with local parks and shopping near by. Only quick 15 minutes to downtown Atlanta and minutes to downtown Decatur! Landscaping maintenance is $45 a month and professionally handled by a landscaper!



Credit check required with one month rent as deposit. Pets okay but I need to meet the furry one for approval. Call Chris, 404 723 4418 to schedule



