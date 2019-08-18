All apartments in Candler-McAfee
2266 Sheryl Drive.
Last updated August 18 2019 at 8:11 PM

2266 Sheryl Drive

2266 Sheryl Drive · No Longer Available
Candler-McAfee
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
3 Bedrooms
Location

2266 Sheryl Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous renovation w/hardwood floors throughout and fenced yard. Spacious living room opens to new kitchen w/stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Separate dining room overlooks deck/backyard. Master suite has double closets and double vanity. Washer/dryer included. Tenant responsible for lawn care & all utilities. Pets negotiable w/non-refundable pet fee. 1 year lease or longer available. Lease must start within 30 days of app acceptance. No Smoking. No Housing Vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2266 Sheryl Drive have any available units?
2266 Sheryl Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 2266 Sheryl Drive have?
Some of 2266 Sheryl Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2266 Sheryl Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2266 Sheryl Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2266 Sheryl Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2266 Sheryl Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2266 Sheryl Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2266 Sheryl Drive offers parking.
Does 2266 Sheryl Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2266 Sheryl Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2266 Sheryl Drive have a pool?
No, 2266 Sheryl Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2266 Sheryl Drive have accessible units?
No, 2266 Sheryl Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2266 Sheryl Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2266 Sheryl Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2266 Sheryl Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2266 Sheryl Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

