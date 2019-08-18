2266 Sheryl Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous renovation w/hardwood floors throughout and fenced yard. Spacious living room opens to new kitchen w/stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Separate dining room overlooks deck/backyard. Master suite has double closets and double vanity. Washer/dryer included. Tenant responsible for lawn care & all utilities. Pets negotiable w/non-refundable pet fee. 1 year lease or longer available. Lease must start within 30 days of app acceptance. No Smoking. No Housing Vouchers.