Candler-McAfee, GA
2173 Rosewood Road
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:40 AM

2173 Rosewood Road

2173 Rosewood Road · No Longer Available
Location

2173 Rosewood Road, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Intown living at its best. Fully renovated 3 bedrooms 2 bath w/bonus room in the basement and 2 car garage. Hardwood floors throughout. New windows, New tile baths New non-slam kitchen cabinets/ leather granite counter tops along with new Smart refrigerator, Stainless steel appliances. Low flow plumbing fixtures throughout. Perfect for entertaining in the basement with a possible theater and game room and Large backyard. Plus exterior lighting. Minutes from East Lake Golf Course! This beautiful home is conveniently located near downtown Atlanta and Downtown Decatur.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2173 Rosewood Road have any available units?
2173 Rosewood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 2173 Rosewood Road have?
Some of 2173 Rosewood Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2173 Rosewood Road currently offering any rent specials?
2173 Rosewood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2173 Rosewood Road pet-friendly?
No, 2173 Rosewood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 2173 Rosewood Road offer parking?
Yes, 2173 Rosewood Road offers parking.
Does 2173 Rosewood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2173 Rosewood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2173 Rosewood Road have a pool?
No, 2173 Rosewood Road does not have a pool.
Does 2173 Rosewood Road have accessible units?
No, 2173 Rosewood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2173 Rosewood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2173 Rosewood Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2173 Rosewood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2173 Rosewood Road does not have units with air conditioning.

