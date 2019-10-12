2173 Rosewood Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Intown living at its best. Fully renovated 3 bedrooms 2 bath w/bonus room in the basement and 2 car garage. Hardwood floors throughout. New windows, New tile baths New non-slam kitchen cabinets/ leather granite counter tops along with new Smart refrigerator, Stainless steel appliances. Low flow plumbing fixtures throughout. Perfect for entertaining in the basement with a possible theater and game room and Large backyard. Plus exterior lighting. Minutes from East Lake Golf Course! This beautiful home is conveniently located near downtown Atlanta and Downtown Decatur.