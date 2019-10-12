2173 Rosewood Road

Amenities
Intown living at its best. Fully renovated 3 bedrooms 2 bath w/bonus room in the basement and 2 car garage. Hardwood floors throughout. New windows, New tile baths New non-slam kitchen cabinets/ leather granite counter tops along with new Smart refrigerator, Stainless steel appliances. Low flow plumbing fixtures throughout. Perfect for entertaining in the basement with a possible theater and game room and Large backyard. Plus exterior lighting. Minutes from East Lake Golf Course! This beautiful home is conveniently located near downtown Atlanta and Downtown Decatur.