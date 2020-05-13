2169 Barbara Lane

Amenities
4BR / 2Ba available now
cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
Fully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home for rent in DECATUR, GA.
Amenities include:
- Fresh Paing
- Big Bedroom
- Big Kitchen With Lots of Cabinets
- Dining Room
- Hardwood Floors
-Nice Big Back & Front and Back Yard
Bad credit or no credit is no problem. All you need is a steady source of income, good rental history and no evictions in the past 3 years
Call show contact info . Your calls will be answered live or if on another line, your call will be returned right away. We cannot accept texts or e-mail at this time but would be happy to speak with you!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.