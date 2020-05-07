Amenities

2158 Bonneville Rd

Decatur, GA 30032



Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 2.5

Bonus: 1



If you value privacy, this home is for you. Located at the end of the road on a large wooded lot, this home has the view of woods on three sides! Large living room, formal dining room and huge family room with beautifully updated guest bath. The large master bedroom has updated bath and walk-in closet. 3 other roomy bedrooms and a lovely updated hall bath. Great location off Columbia Drive near I-20 and I-285. Near several restaurants including: Gutbusters, Big Daddy's Kitchen, Calabash Alley and Wonder Wok.



We accommodate self-showings and no contact leasing for social distancing.



We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



UTILITIES:

Water: County of Dekalb

Gas: Scana, Gas South

Electric: Georgia Power



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.



ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.