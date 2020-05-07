All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Find more places like 2158 Bonneville Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
2158 Bonneville Rd
Last updated May 7 2020 at 8:44 PM

2158 Bonneville Rd

2158 Bonneville Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Candler-McAfee
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2158 Bonneville Road, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Chandler

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2158 Bonneville Rd
Decatur, GA 30032

Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 2.5
Bonus: 1

If you value privacy, this home is for you. Located at the end of the road on a large wooded lot, this home has the view of woods on three sides! Large living room, formal dining room and huge family room with beautifully updated guest bath. The large master bedroom has updated bath and walk-in closet. 3 other roomy bedrooms and a lovely updated hall bath. Great location off Columbia Drive near I-20 and I-285. Near several restaurants including: Gutbusters, Big Daddy's Kitchen, Calabash Alley and Wonder Wok.

We accommodate self-showings and no contact leasing for social distancing.

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: County of Dekalb
Gas: Scana, Gas South
Electric: Georgia Power

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2158 Bonneville Rd have any available units?
2158 Bonneville Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
Is 2158 Bonneville Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2158 Bonneville Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2158 Bonneville Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2158 Bonneville Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2158 Bonneville Rd offer parking?
No, 2158 Bonneville Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2158 Bonneville Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2158 Bonneville Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2158 Bonneville Rd have a pool?
No, 2158 Bonneville Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2158 Bonneville Rd have accessible units?
No, 2158 Bonneville Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2158 Bonneville Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2158 Bonneville Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2158 Bonneville Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2158 Bonneville Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Candler-McAfee 2 BedroomsCandler-McAfee 3 Bedrooms
Candler-McAfee Apartments with ParkingCandler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Candler-McAfee Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College