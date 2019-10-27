2123 Rosewood Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

STUNNING updated 4 bedrooms- 3 full bathrooms, Huge oversized master is on the main level, walk-in closet with built ins. The additional bedrooms are just as spacious with custom made closets - Fully updated. Gorgeous remodeled kitchen, with exotic granite counter top and stainless steal appliances. Hardwood floors throughout the house, updated HVAC. Large driveway with carport and a spacious private Fenced backyard. Deck out back, perfect for entertaining guests! Near DT Decatur, 280/20 & public transportation! Pets negotiable.