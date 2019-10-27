All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Last updated October 27 2019 at 3:10 AM

2123 Rosewood Road

2123 Rosewood Road · No Longer Available
Location

2123 Rosewood Road, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
STUNNING updated 4 bedrooms- 3 full bathrooms, Huge oversized master is on the main level, walk-in closet with built ins. The additional bedrooms are just as spacious with custom made closets - Fully updated. Gorgeous remodeled kitchen, with exotic granite counter top and stainless steal appliances. Hardwood floors throughout the house, updated HVAC. Large driveway with carport and a spacious private Fenced backyard. Deck out back, perfect for entertaining guests! Near DT Decatur, 280/20 & public transportation! Pets negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2123 Rosewood Road have any available units?
2123 Rosewood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 2123 Rosewood Road have?
Some of 2123 Rosewood Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2123 Rosewood Road currently offering any rent specials?
2123 Rosewood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2123 Rosewood Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2123 Rosewood Road is pet friendly.
Does 2123 Rosewood Road offer parking?
Yes, 2123 Rosewood Road offers parking.
Does 2123 Rosewood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2123 Rosewood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2123 Rosewood Road have a pool?
No, 2123 Rosewood Road does not have a pool.
Does 2123 Rosewood Road have accessible units?
No, 2123 Rosewood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2123 Rosewood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2123 Rosewood Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2123 Rosewood Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2123 Rosewood Road has units with air conditioning.
