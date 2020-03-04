2113 Glendale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit

JUST REDUCED! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now***Move-in ready Ranch in up and coming neighborhood. Freshly painted throughout with gleaming hardwood floors. Spacious Open Concept Living/Dining room with recessed lighting. Sunny Kitchen features 2 Passthrus, new appliances, granite counters and lots of cabinets. 3 Bedrooms including Master with Private Bath.Both Baths are renovated and you will love them. Kitchen opens to Sunroom and Open Deck. Level Backyard has picnic table and firepit. Exterior access to storage area in Basement. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required. Please note: Refrigerator will be installed by move-in.



High school: Columbia High School



Middle school: Columbia Middle School



Elementary school: Columbia Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.