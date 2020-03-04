2113 Glendale Drive

Amenities
JUST REDUCED! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now***Move-in ready Ranch in up and coming neighborhood. Freshly painted throughout with gleaming hardwood floors. Spacious Open Concept Living/Dining room with recessed lighting. Sunny Kitchen features 2 Passthrus, new appliances, granite counters and lots of cabinets. 3 Bedrooms including Master with Private Bath.Both Baths are renovated and you will love them. Kitchen opens to Sunroom and Open Deck. Level Backyard has picnic table and firepit. Exterior access to storage area in Basement. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required. Please note: Refrigerator will be installed by move-in.
High school: Columbia High School
Middle school: Columbia Middle School
Elementary school: Columbia Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.