Candler-McAfee, GA
2113 Glendale Drive
Last updated March 4 2020 at 11:00 PM

2113 Glendale Drive

2113 Glendale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2113 Glendale Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fire pit
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
JUST REDUCED! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now***Move-in ready Ranch in up and coming neighborhood. Freshly painted throughout with gleaming hardwood floors. Spacious Open Concept Living/Dining room with recessed lighting. Sunny Kitchen features 2 Passthrus, new appliances, granite counters and lots of cabinets. 3 Bedrooms including Master with Private Bath.Both Baths are renovated and you will love them. Kitchen opens to Sunroom and Open Deck. Level Backyard has picnic table and firepit. Exterior access to storage area in Basement. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required. Please note: Refrigerator will be installed by move-in.

High school: Columbia High School

Middle school: Columbia Middle School

Elementary school: Columbia Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

