2007 McAfee Place

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

WOW! Boasting updated flooring and fresh exterior and interior paint, this home is a must see! Other amazing features include a two door garage, open floor plan, and updated kitchen! Washer and dryer included. 15min away from Midtown and Downtown Decatur, Georgia Tech, GA State and Emory. 2 minutes from Publix Supermarket! Cozy, spacious, and great location! This won't last, come see now and make this your next home!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.