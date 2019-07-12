All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Find more places like 2007 McAfee Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
2007 McAfee Place
Last updated July 12 2019 at 9:20 PM

2007 McAfee Place

2007 Mcafee Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Candler-McAfee
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2007 Mcafee Place, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
East Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WOW! Boasting updated flooring and fresh exterior and interior paint, this home is a must see! Other amazing features include a two door garage, open floor plan, and updated kitchen! Washer and dryer included. 15min away from Midtown and Downtown Decatur, Georgia Tech, GA State and Emory. 2 minutes from Publix Supermarket! Cozy, spacious, and great location! This won't last, come see now and make this your next home!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2007 McAfee Place have any available units?
2007 McAfee Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
Is 2007 McAfee Place currently offering any rent specials?
2007 McAfee Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 McAfee Place pet-friendly?
No, 2007 McAfee Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 2007 McAfee Place offer parking?
Yes, 2007 McAfee Place offers parking.
Does 2007 McAfee Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2007 McAfee Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 McAfee Place have a pool?
No, 2007 McAfee Place does not have a pool.
Does 2007 McAfee Place have accessible units?
No, 2007 McAfee Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 McAfee Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2007 McAfee Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2007 McAfee Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2007 McAfee Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Candler-McAfee 2 BedroomsCandler-McAfee Apartments with Balcony
Candler-McAfee Apartments with GarageCandler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Candler-McAfee Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College