1992 Delphine Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Renovated home near East Lake & East Atlanta! 3 bedroom/1 full bath home on full unfinished basement!! New roof, new kitchen with quartz counter, designer backsplash, lighting, new appliances including refrigerator, new bathroom with designer tiles, updated plumbing! New carpet on stairs and 2nd level, two new HVAC systems. Freshly painted interior and exterior, driveway has been re-paved, fantastic flat front yard and private back yard with new 6 foot wooden fence, new deck. Your clients will love this home, don't miss!!