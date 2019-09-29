All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Find more places like 1992 Delphine Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
1992 Delphine Drive
Last updated September 29 2019 at 11:05 PM

1992 Delphine Drive

1992 Delphine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Candler-McAfee
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1992 Delphine Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
East Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated home near East Lake & East Atlanta! 3 bedroom/1 full bath home on full unfinished basement!! New roof, new kitchen with quartz counter, designer backsplash, lighting, new appliances including refrigerator, new bathroom with designer tiles, updated plumbing! New carpet on stairs and 2nd level, two new HVAC systems. Freshly painted interior and exterior, driveway has been re-paved, fantastic flat front yard and private back yard with new 6 foot wooden fence, new deck. Your clients will love this home, don't miss!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1992 Delphine Drive have any available units?
1992 Delphine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 1992 Delphine Drive have?
Some of 1992 Delphine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1992 Delphine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1992 Delphine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1992 Delphine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1992 Delphine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 1992 Delphine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1992 Delphine Drive offers parking.
Does 1992 Delphine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1992 Delphine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1992 Delphine Drive have a pool?
No, 1992 Delphine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1992 Delphine Drive have accessible units?
No, 1992 Delphine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1992 Delphine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1992 Delphine Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1992 Delphine Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1992 Delphine Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Candler-McAfee 2 BedroomsCandler-McAfee 3 Bedrooms
Candler-McAfee Apartments with ParkingCandler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Candler-McAfee Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College