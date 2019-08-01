All apartments in Candler-McAfee
1973 W Lakeside Dr

1973 West Lakeside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1973 West Lakeside Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
East Lake Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/39d69b307e ---- Enjoy living in a freshly painted, easy-to-love brick 3/1 ranch right on popular Lake Buena Vista Park?with its wooded walking path and gazebo on the water. Easy access to the East Lake County Club, East Atlanta, Downtown Atlanta, and Historic Decatur Square! Offering mid-century charm with a bright and open living-dining room, an office/den featuring knotted pine paneling and hardwoods throughout, the kitchen and bath are nicely renovated, with modern light wood cabinetry, granite counter tops, upgraded appliances, and tiled stand-up shower only. A spacious shaded backyard with entertainment deck with kitchen access adds to the appeal! Washer & Dryer Included. Pets OK with fee.Visit atlantapropertymanagement.com for more information. Pet Fee $250 per Pet- Non-refundable Tenant responsible for All Utilities No Vouchers Accepted Tenant responsible for Lawn This property is ONLY being leased through Atlanta Property Management Group.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1973 W Lakeside Dr have any available units?
1973 W Lakeside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 1973 W Lakeside Dr have?
Some of 1973 W Lakeside Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1973 W Lakeside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1973 W Lakeside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1973 W Lakeside Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1973 W Lakeside Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1973 W Lakeside Dr offer parking?
No, 1973 W Lakeside Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1973 W Lakeside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1973 W Lakeside Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1973 W Lakeside Dr have a pool?
No, 1973 W Lakeside Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1973 W Lakeside Dr have accessible units?
No, 1973 W Lakeside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1973 W Lakeside Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1973 W Lakeside Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1973 W Lakeside Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1973 W Lakeside Dr has units with air conditioning.

