1973 W Lakeside Dr

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/39d69b307e ---- Enjoy living in a freshly painted, easy-to-love brick 3/1 ranch right on popular Lake Buena Vista Park?with its wooded walking path and gazebo on the water. Easy access to the East Lake County Club, East Atlanta, Downtown Atlanta, and Historic Decatur Square! Offering mid-century charm with a bright and open living-dining room, an office/den featuring knotted pine paneling and hardwoods throughout, the kitchen and bath are nicely renovated, with modern light wood cabinetry, granite counter tops, upgraded appliances, and tiled stand-up shower only. A spacious shaded backyard with entertainment deck with kitchen access adds to the appeal! Washer & Dryer Included. Pets OK with fee.Visit atlantapropertymanagement.com for more information. Pet Fee $250 per Pet- Non-refundable Tenant responsible for All Utilities No Vouchers Accepted Tenant responsible for Lawn This property is ONLY being leased through Atlanta Property Management Group.