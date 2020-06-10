1973 Don Juan Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully top to bottom renovated home with Chef kitchen with Quartz counter tops, combination of white and dark brown cabinets, SS appliances. Open floorplan with nice space for dinning table and a large living room. Hardwood floors throughout, 2 nice size bedrooms with a big bathroom incl a free standing tub and granite counter. Over sized master bedroom with a large closet, open with a barn door to a big master bath with dual vanities and beautiful tiled shower. Master bedroom has his own deck access. Fenced large back yard. New roof, new deck, new paint.