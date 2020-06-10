All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Find more places like 1973 Don Juan Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
1973 Don Juan Lane
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:49 PM

1973 Don Juan Lane

1973 Don Juan Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Candler-McAfee
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1973 Don Juan Lane, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Glenwood Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully top to bottom renovated home with Chef kitchen with Quartz counter tops, combination of white and dark brown cabinets, SS appliances. Open floorplan with nice space for dinning table and a large living room. Hardwood floors throughout, 2 nice size bedrooms with a big bathroom incl a free standing tub and granite counter. Over sized master bedroom with a large closet, open with a barn door to a big master bath with dual vanities and beautiful tiled shower. Master bedroom has his own deck access. Fenced large back yard. New roof, new deck, new paint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1973 Don Juan Lane have any available units?
1973 Don Juan Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 1973 Don Juan Lane have?
Some of 1973 Don Juan Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1973 Don Juan Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1973 Don Juan Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1973 Don Juan Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1973 Don Juan Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 1973 Don Juan Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1973 Don Juan Lane does offer parking.
Does 1973 Don Juan Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1973 Don Juan Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1973 Don Juan Lane have a pool?
No, 1973 Don Juan Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1973 Don Juan Lane have accessible units?
No, 1973 Don Juan Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1973 Don Juan Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1973 Don Juan Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1973 Don Juan Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1973 Don Juan Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Candler-McAfee 2 BedroomsCandler-McAfee 3 Bedrooms
Candler-McAfee Apartments with ParkingCandler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Candler-McAfee Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College