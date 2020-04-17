All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Find more places like 1969 Shannon Ridge Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
1969 Shannon Ridge Court
Last updated April 17 2020 at 4:33 AM

1969 Shannon Ridge Court

1969 Shannon Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Candler-McAfee
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1969 Shannon Ridge Court, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Glenwood Hills

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**VACANT-AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Decatur, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 5 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1969 Shannon Ridge Court have any available units?
1969 Shannon Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 1969 Shannon Ridge Court have?
Some of 1969 Shannon Ridge Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1969 Shannon Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
1969 Shannon Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1969 Shannon Ridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 1969 Shannon Ridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 1969 Shannon Ridge Court offer parking?
No, 1969 Shannon Ridge Court does not offer parking.
Does 1969 Shannon Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1969 Shannon Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1969 Shannon Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 1969 Shannon Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 1969 Shannon Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 1969 Shannon Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1969 Shannon Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1969 Shannon Ridge Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1969 Shannon Ridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1969 Shannon Ridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Candler-McAfee 2 BedroomsCandler-McAfee 3 Bedrooms
Candler-McAfee Apartments with ParkingCandler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Candler-McAfee Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College