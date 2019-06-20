All apartments in Candler-McAfee
1861 Meadow Ln

1861 Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1861 Meadow Lane, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Glenwood Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Completely Renovated with an Expanded Owner's Suite! A welcoming front porch frames the entrance to 1,680 square foot home with vaulted ceilings is draped in a subdued palette of grays, whites & stainless steel. With an open floor plan the spacious living room, dining room and kitchen make for a wonderful gathering space; and a gliding barn door separates the living & sleeping areas. The oversized Owner's Retreat is open with loads of natural light and access to the fenced backyard, which is a prime entertaining space. While the dramatic tile surround gives the en-suite a spa-like feeling with a deep soaking tub & glass enclosed shower. With a new roof, electrical, plumbing and HVAC, this the perfect place to call Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1861 Meadow Ln have any available units?
1861 Meadow Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 1861 Meadow Ln have?
Some of 1861 Meadow Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1861 Meadow Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1861 Meadow Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1861 Meadow Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1861 Meadow Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 1861 Meadow Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1861 Meadow Ln offers parking.
Does 1861 Meadow Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1861 Meadow Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1861 Meadow Ln have a pool?
No, 1861 Meadow Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1861 Meadow Ln have accessible units?
No, 1861 Meadow Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1861 Meadow Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1861 Meadow Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1861 Meadow Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1861 Meadow Ln has units with air conditioning.
