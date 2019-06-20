1861 Meadow Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub

Completely Renovated with an Expanded Owner's Suite! A welcoming front porch frames the entrance to 1,680 square foot home with vaulted ceilings is draped in a subdued palette of grays, whites & stainless steel. With an open floor plan the spacious living room, dining room and kitchen make for a wonderful gathering space; and a gliding barn door separates the living & sleeping areas. The oversized Owner's Retreat is open with loads of natural light and access to the fenced backyard, which is a prime entertaining space. While the dramatic tile surround gives the en-suite a spa-like feeling with a deep soaking tub & glass enclosed shower. With a new roof, electrical, plumbing and HVAC, this the perfect place to call Home!