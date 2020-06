Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Completely renovated house ready to be your home! Welcome to rare 4 bedroom and 2 bath ranch home! All new exterior and interior paint with stainless steel appliances, new HVAC and many other updates makes this home move-in ready! Private backyard makes it perfect to enjoy GA weather! Come see for yourself, this one WILL NOT LAST LONG! WE ACCEPT HOUSING VOUCHERS!